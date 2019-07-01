Listen Live Sports

Ex-Colombian rebel leader goes missing, raises concerns

July 1, 2019
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.N. authorities say an ex-rebel leader in Colombia recently freed from prison and sworn into Congress has gone missing, raising concerns for his safety.

United Nations workers assisting in Colombia’s peace process said Monday that Seuxis Hernandez abandoned his security detail granted lawmakers.

The former leftist rebel best known by his alias Jesus Santrich was elected last year to one of 10 seats guaranteed to ex-combatants with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as part of a 2016 peace deal ending a half-century of conflict.

He was recently released from prison by Colombia’s Supreme Court, which found that his election gave him limited immunity from prosecution.

Authorities say he vanished Sunday.

Santrich remains wanted on U.S. drug charges, suspected of shipping 10 tons of cocaine to the United States.

