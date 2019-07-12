Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ex-Florida officer accused of rape gets 2 months for assault

July 12, 2019 7:02 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer accused of sexually assaulting a female driver during a traffic stop will spend two months in jail as part of a plea deal after two mistrials.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that 44-year-old Vincent Crump pleaded no contest Friday to aggravated assault. He’ll also serve five years of probation and relinquish his law enforcement credentials. He had been charged with three counts of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer.

The Tallahassee Police Department fired Crump in February 2018 after a Monticello woman reported the assault. Prosecutors say Crump pulled the woman over and insinuated that he smelled marijuana. Officials say he coerced her into sex at a local park as a way to stay out of trouble.

Crump’s attorney argued that the sex was consensual, acknowledging that it violated law enforcement standards.

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

