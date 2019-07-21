Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Israeli justice minister Shaked to head New Right party

July 21, 2019 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has assumed the leadership of her right-wing nationalist party ahead of September’s unprecedented repeat elections. The New Right party had failed to garner enough votes in April to win seats in parliament, but announced Sunday it’s running again.

Party co-founder Naftali Bennett says he’s stepping aside for Shaked. She says she wants to unify religious nationalist parties under her leadership to form a “significant power” in the next government.

Both Bennett and Shaked were ministers in the previous government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was unable to muster a governing coalition in April’s vote.

The two former ministers had split from their religious-nationalist Jewish Home party and sought greater power by appealing to new secular voters, but the maneuver backfired.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.