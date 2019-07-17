Listen Live Sports

Ex-Israeli PM Barak says he has ‘cut all ties’ with Epstein

July 17, 2019 2:39 pm
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak says he has “cut all ties” with Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier jailed on sex-trafficking charges.

Barak held a press conference on Wednesday and called Epstein’s deeds “horrible” and said he thought they were a one-time incident.

The former Israeli leader, who made a return to political life last month in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received some $2 million in grants last decade from the Wexner Foundation, of which Epstein was a trustee.

Epstein had also invested in a start-up company founded by Barak.

Barak has sought to distance himself from Epstein, but Netanyahu has repeatedly attacked his political rival over their connection.

