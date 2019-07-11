Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Israeli premier plays down relationship with Epstein

July 11, 2019 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is playing down his ties with Jeffrey Epstein — the U.S. financier jailed on sex-trafficking charges.

Barak’s connection with Epstein has emerged in Israel just days after the 78-year-old former premier announced his political comeback in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to U.S. tax records, Barak received some $2 million in grants last decade from the Wexner Foundation — a philanthropic organization that supports Jewish causes founded by U.S. billionaire Leslie Wexner.

The documents say the grants were for unspecified “research.” At the time of the grants, Epstein was a trustee of the foundation. Netanyahu has accused the media of remaining “silent” about the matter.

Advertisement

In a radio interview Thursday, Barak said he met Epstein several times, but said he “didn’t support me or pay me.”

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

He said he has met many people over the years, some of whom turned out to be involved in “problematic things,” including Harvey Weinstein.

“I also met Netanyahu,” he quipped. Israel’s attorney general has recommended criminal charges against Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases.

The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.