Ex-Ky. education lead confirmed to US education department

July 12, 2019 6:04 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick for the federal Department of Education’s assistant secretary of postsecondary education.

The Courier Journal reports Bob King was confirmed to the role this week, nearly a year after being nominated. King previously was the president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, which coordinates the state’s public colleges and universities.

Prior to that, he worked as the president and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation and chancellor of the State University of New York system.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos congratulated King in a Thursday statement. The statement says King has also worked as a district attorney in California and served for nine years on the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

