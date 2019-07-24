Listen Live Sports

Ex-law enforcement official sentenced for helping son flee

July 24, 2019 4:07 pm
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former California Highway Patrol assistant chief and his estranged wife were sentenced to probation for helping their son flee the country during his rape trial in 2012.

The Fresno Bee reports Wednesday that a retired judge sentenced Kyle and Gail Scarber on Friday to six months of probation and community service. They must pay $10,000 in restitution.

The Scarbers agreed in June 2018 to plead no contest to a felony charge of conspiring to commit a crime. Police say the family made up a phony story about son Spencer being kidnapped, and that Gail Scarber and her daughter drove him to Mexico.

The Scarbers have maintained that their son never received a fair trial.

Spencer Scarber was sentenced to 35 years to life for the rape of a housekeeper.

