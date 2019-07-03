Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Michigan governor turns down Harvard after backlash

July 3, 2019 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he has turned down a fellowship at Harvard University following social media backlash over his administration’s role in the Flint water crisis.

He tweeted Wednesday that being a senior research fellow would have been too “disruptive” because of “our current political environment and its lack of civility.”

Harvard announced last week that Snyder would begin his appointment this week. It drew criticism from critics of Snyder who cited his involvement in the 2014-15 lead contamination of Flint’s drinking water while the city was under state emergency management.

Snyder, who is credited with helping to turn around Detroit, says it would have been exciting to share his experiences at Harvard, “both positive and negative.”

Advertisement

The Republican left office in December due to term limits.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.