The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-US airman in Oklahoma pipe bombing released from prison

July 12, 2019 4:16 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Air Force airman found not guilty by reason of insanity in the bombing of an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma is being released from prison.

Federal court records in Tulsa show that 30-year-old Benjamin Roden was granted his conditional release Friday from a federal prison hospital where he received mental health treatment and that prosecutors agreed.

The Tulsa World reports that under the conditions of his release, Roden must continue to receive mental health treatment and take medication. Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell said he was persuaded by the hospital warden and a doctor that Roden will no longer be a risk if he follows the prescribed conditions.

Roden was charged in the July 2017 bombing of an unoccupied recruiting office in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October.

