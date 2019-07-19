Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

First week over in North Carolina gerrymandering trial

July 19, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Challengers of North Carolina legislative districts say the computer files of a deceased Republican mapmaker show how GOP legislators approved boundary lines with illegal political bias.

The partisan gerrymandering trial’s first week in state court is complete. Democrats and the group Common Cause want judges to order 2017 House and Senate maps be redrawn for 2020.

Western Carolina University Professor Chris Cooper testified on Friday about maps from late redistricting guru Tom Hofeller’s files. Cooper says they show partisanship was “front and center” in Hofeller’s work, with lines benefiting one party at another’s expense.

Attorneys for GOP lawmakers say the lines were lawfully drawn and question how judges could evaluate political fairness. They’ll also present evidence in the trial, which is expected to last another week.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.