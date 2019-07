Florida sued over sanctuary policy ban

MIAMI (AP) — The city of South Miami and immigrant advocates are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new law that forces local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by lawyers with the Southern Poverty Law Center. It says the new law will erode trust in law enforcement and lead to racial profiling.

DeSantis signed a bill last month to ban “sanctuary” polices.

The new law prohibits local governments from enacting polices that protect immigrants who are in the country illegally from deportation. It also requires law enforcement officers to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for immigrants in the country illegally who are arrested or convicted of a crime.

Opponents say the law would cause people to be deported for minor offenses like traffic infractions.

