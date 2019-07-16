Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida sued over sanctuary policy ban

July 16, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — The city of South Miami and immigrant advocates are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new law that forces local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by lawyers with the Southern Poverty Law Center. It says the new law will erode trust in law enforcement and lead to racial profiling.

DeSantis signed a bill last month to ban “sanctuary” polices.

The new law prohibits local governments from enacting polices that protect immigrants who are in the country illegally from deportation. It also requires law enforcement officers to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for immigrants in the country illegally who are arrested or convicted of a crime.

Advertisement

Opponents say the law would cause people to be deported for minor offenses like traffic infractions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.