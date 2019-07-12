Listen Live Sports

Foreign teachers, students held on drug allegations in China

July 12, 2019
 
BEIJING (AP) — Police have detained 16 foreigners and three Chinese on drug allegations in a city in eastern China.

The British embassy said Friday that four British citizens are among the 16. The nationalities of the other foreigners have not been released.

Xuzhou city police said earlier this week that seven of the foreigners are teachers and nine are students. One foreigner was criminally detained and the others were held in administrative detention.

Police did not say where the teachers worked, but the Education First language school expressed regret for a drug-related incident and said it is cooperating with authorities.

