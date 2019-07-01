Listen Live Sports

Correction: Snyder-Harvard story

July 1, 2019 11:02 am
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In a story June 30 about former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder being named a Harvard fellow, The Associated Press erroneously reported the day of the announcement. It was Friday, not Sunday.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder named Harvard fellow

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is headed to Harvard University to teach, study and write on subjects related to state and local government

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan governor who’s been criticized for his administration’s role in the Flint water crisis is headed to Harvard University to teach and study subjects related to state and local government.

Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government announced Friday that Rick Snyder begins work as a senior research fellow Monday. His fellowship is with the school’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government.

Center Director Jeffrey Liebman says in a statement the two-term Republican governor brings “expertise in management, public policy and promoting civility.” Snyder says he looks forward to sharing his experiences.

He’s previously said he’s most proud of Detroit’s turnaround and keeping young people in Michigan.

He’s acknowledged failure at all levels of government for the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint that began in 2014.

