Former Tennessee mayoral candidate convicted of making bomb

July 12, 2019 9:37 am
 
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a failed mayoral candidate who threatened his townspeople on social media has been convicted of making a pipe bomb.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson announced Thursday that Jonathan Edward White faces up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating White after he wrote a Facebook post last August that “a war is coming” and that he’d be going after people he accused of being corrupt. Authorities said White met with undercover agents and gave them a pipe bomb. The Jackson Sun reports that White is a bail bondsman. He got only a few hundred votes as an also-ran mayoral candidate and was involved in a custody dispute over a child.

