France’s Macron vows to help restart Serbia-Kosovo talks

July 15, 2019 2:09 pm
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to help get stalled negotiations in a dispute between Serbia and Kosovo going again, describing the issue as a test for Europe.

During a visit to Serbia on Monday, Macron also expressed support for Serbia’s application to join the European Union even as he reiterated that he thinks the EU must adopt reforms before adding more new members.

Macron’s two-day visit is intended to rebuild relations between Serbia and France. Their historically close ties were damaged when NATO forces bombed Serbia in 1999 over the country’s actions in Kosovo and weakened by France’s support for the independence of Serbia’s former province.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as a country. An EU-mediated dialogue aimed at normalizing ties between the two deadlocked and broke down.

