The Associated Press
 
Fraudster who fabricated abuse by UK elite sentenced

July 26, 2019 9:50 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A man who falsely claimed he was abused by a murderous pedophile ring at the heart of the British government has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in the north of England.

Carl Beech was the key witness in a well-publicized investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and murder involving politicians, military generals, and senior figures in the intelligence services. He was convicted of perverting the course of justice and fraud and sentenced Friday.

Beech told police he was the victim of sexual abuse by a “VIP ring” in the late 1970s and early 1980s, leading those wrongly accused to have their properties raided and one former lawmaker to lose his home and job.

