The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Georgia senator hospitalized after apartment fall

July 17, 2019 10:22 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the senator’s spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said the 74-year-old fell in his Washington apartment Tuesday night.

Maddox says Isakson is “in pain, but resting and doing well.”

The Republican has been a senator since 2005.

