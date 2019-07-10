Listen Live Sports

German court convicts Iraqi of raping, murdering teen

July 10, 2019 4:01 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a rejected Iraqi asylum-seeker of raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl and sentenced him to life in prison.

Ali Bashar’s conviction by the Wiesbaden state court on Wednesday followed a four-month trial in a case that fueled tensions over migration. News agency dpa reported that the court ruled there was a “particular severity of guilt,” meaning that he likely won’t be released after 15 years as is common in Germany.

The 22-year-old Bashar was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018.

Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later extradited from Iraq. Bashar is believed to have arrived in Germany in October 2015.

