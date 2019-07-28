Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
German police probe fire at far-right politician’s cottage

July 28, 2019 1:56 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany say they’re investigating if someone tried to kill a far-right politician by setting fire to a cottage in Saxony-Anhalt state where the man was sleeping.

German news agency dpa reported that the 32-year-old member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, and a 27-year-old woman were inside the cottage in Arendsee municipality when a noise woke the woman early Sunday.

Dpa says the woman said she saw someone outside a window run away and then noticed a fire burning below the window. The news agency says she and the man put out the flames.

Dpa says AfD members had a summer celebration at the location of the cottage on Saturday.

Police say they’re looking for an arson suspect.

