The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Grand jury indicts Maryland man for threatening lawmaker

July 18, 2019 5:46 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a Maryland man for threatening a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore said in a news release on Thursday that 42-year-old Darryl Albert Varnum of Westminster threatened to murder an unidentified lawmaker.

According to the indictment, Varnum made the threat on June 26 based on the lawmaker’s performance in the House.

Varnum was arrested on July 8. Two days later, a federal magistrate ordered that Varnum complete a 28-day inpatient program at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Sykesville and return to the court when he completes the program.

If convicted, Varnum could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in federal prison.

