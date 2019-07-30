Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Greek lawmakers vote to ease some taxes from bailout era

July 30, 2019 4:55 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece have approved measures to ease bailout-era taxes nearly a year after the country ended its final rescue program, but most of the taxes imposed during the crisis will remain in effect.

Members of parliament from the governing New Democracy party as well as the main opposition parties supported the measures Tuesday.

The moves slash annual property taxes by roughly 20% and improve the terms of a repayment program for delinquent taxpayers to settle debts of more than 100 billion euros ($112 billion) over 10 years.

Greeks had additional taxes heaped on them during three international bailouts, funded by the International Monetary Fund and Greece’s fellow euro users, as poverty and unemployment rates surged. The new government led by the conservative New Democracy says tax cuts are its main priority.

