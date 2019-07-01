Listen Live Sports

Guatemala confirms ex-1st lady, doctor to face off in runoff

July 1, 2019 10:19 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities said Monday a recount confirmed that the top two vote-getters in June’s presidential election will compete in a runoff.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal officials said at a news conference that former first lady Sandra Torres and Dr. Alejandro Giammattei will face each other in the Aug. 11 second round to decide the presidency.

The country’s general elections were held June 16 but an official declaration has been slow to come amid problems with the software that tallies votes and complaints lodged by political parties. The Attorney General’s Office ordered a search of the offices of the election tribunal, delaying the recount.

Tribunal numbers say Torres of the National Unity of Hope party got 1.11 million votes while Giammattei of the Vamos party had just over 608,000.

