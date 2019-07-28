Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Gun advocates challenge Maryland’s concealed carry gun laws

July 28, 2019 11:34 am
 
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A gun rights advocacy group is challenging Maryland’s concealed carry gun laws.

The Frederick News-Post reports that the lawsuit has been filed against the state’s Handgun Permit Review Board.

A brief has been filed in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. It contends the state’s laws are unconstitutional and have been superseded by other case precedents.

The brief was filed by Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights organization.

The Court of Special Appeals is Maryland’s intermediate appellate court.

Under Maryland law, a state resident must provide a “good and substantial reason’ to be granted a concealed carry permit.

Maryland is one of 10 states considered a “may issue” state. That means it requires a permit to carry a concealed gun. Granting that permit is at the discretion of local authorities.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

