Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Heat, wind fuel brush fire on Hawaii island of Maui

July 12, 2019 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Firefighters on the Hawaii island of Maui on Friday successfully tamed a large brush fire only to have another blaze ignite near several big box stores, sparking evacuations of a Target and Lowe’s.

“We thought we had pretty much one controlled and a new one broke out,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino told reporters at a news briefing.

Victorino said an aerial survey of the south Maui fire indicated most of the hot spots were out. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said he declared Maui a disaster area to allow the state to provide quick and efficient relief to those affected.

Victorino roughly estimated the flames scorched 19 square miles (50 square kilometers) of mostly former sugar cane land since alighting Thursday.

Advertisement

The new fire emerged at about 1:30 p.m. in fields near several retail stores on the edge of Kahului town. Maui police were evacuating customers from a Target store. A Lowe’s store had already voluntarily evacuated.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire was moving fast amid brisk winds.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for the historic sugar mill in Puunene and Puunene School, a former school built by Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Co. in 1922.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.