Hogan appoints 3 to district court bench in Baltimore County

July 10, 2019 3:59 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has made three appointments to the bench in Baltimore County District Court.

Hogan announced the appointments Wednesday.

The nominees are Guido Porcarelli, Bruce Friedman, and Michael Siri.

Porcarelli currently serves on the Attorney Grievance Commission Peer Review Committee. He has been a practicing attorney for nearly 29 years.

Friedman is a partner with the office of Winegrad, Hess, Friedman and Levitt, where he has worked since 1999. He founded and operated Child Support Services of Maryland, a business that focuses on collecting delinquent child support for custodial parents.

Michael Siri is a partner at Bowie and Jensen, where he has worked since 2004. He is a business litigator with a focus on construction law.

