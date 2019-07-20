Listen Live Sports

Hogan proposes Maryland toll changes to save drivers money

July 20, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to make some changes in tolls on Maryland roads to save about $5.6 million a year for drivers.

The Baltimore Sun reports the proposal is not an across-the-board cut in tolls that the Republican governor pushed through in 2015. The administration is hoping to generate savings of up to $28 million over five years.

The board of the Maryland Transportation Authority is expected to begin considering Hogan’s proposal later this month.

One proposal would cut tool rates for motorcycles and vehicles towing one-axle and two-axle trailers.

Another would allow drivers who are billed by video toll cameras to get discounts by going online to pay the tolls before invoices are mailed.

