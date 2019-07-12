Listen Live Sports

Hong Kong protesters march with mock coffin of city leader

July 12, 2019 12:41 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — A small group of protesters has paraded around Hong Kong government headquarters with a mock coffin of city leader Carrie Lam.

The march on Friday marks the one-month anniversary of the start of major protests sparked by Lam’s proposal to change the extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Lam has declared the legislation “dead” but protesters want her government to withdraw the bill formally among other demands.

Protest leader Leung Kwok-hung says Lam should apologize and step down.

The two dozen marchers were mostly older veteran protesters, in contrast to the students and other young people who have been at the center of the past month’s demonstrations.

