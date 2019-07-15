Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House backs bill to target wildlife trafficking

July 15, 2019 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill that allows the State Department to offer financial rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of wildlife traffickers who target endangered elephants, rhinos, lions and other species.

The bill adds wildlife trafficking to the list of criminal activities such as terrorism that the State Department can target with rewards of up to $25 million to whistleblowers.

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, the bill’s chief sponsor, called wildlife trafficking “a nefarious and persistent threat to endangered animals across the world.”

Elephants, rhinos, giraffes, lions and other animals are targeted by poachers who sell carcasses and body parts for up to tens of thousands of dollars apiece. The bill was approved on a voice vote and now goes to the Senate.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.