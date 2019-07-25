Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House passes bill expanding horse soring rules, enforcement

July 25, 2019 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. House members have passed a bill expanding horse soring regulations at Tennessee Walking Horse shows.

Rep. Steve Cohen said Thursday the House voted 333- 96 in favor of passing the U.S. Sen. Joseph D. Tydings Memorial Prevent All Soring Tactics Act.

Soring occurs when a horse’s legs are intentionally injured to make the animal have a higher gait. It often includes the use of caustic chemicals and chains, or objects shoved between the hoof and stacked shoes.

In a statement, Cohen said the practice is “beyond reprehensible.”

Advertisement

The bill establishes a new system for inspecting horses and increases penalties for violations.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Mike Inman is CEO of the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration show. He says walking horse shows already are heavily regulated and the law hurts the industry.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth