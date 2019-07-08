Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 8, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Technology and health care companies drove stocks lower for a second straight day Monday as investors tried to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

A strong U.S. jobs report Friday dimmed investors’ expectations that the Fed would cut its benchmark interest rate by as much as half a percentage point later this month. Many investors still expect a quarter-point cut.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.46 points, or 0.5%, to 2,975.95.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 115.98 points, or 0.4%, to 26,806.14.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq composite lost 63.41 points, or 0.8%, to 8,098.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 14.24 points, or 0.9%, to 1,561.39.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.10 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,478.68 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,463.10 points, or 22.1%.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.83 points, or 15.8%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.