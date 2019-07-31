Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

HUD leader Ben Carson compares Baltimore to cancer patient

July 31, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The only black member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet is comparing Baltimore to a cancer patient whose illness can have a devastating effect if ignored.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke Wednesday in the wake of tweets from Trump describing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Carson worked in Baltimore for more than three decades and rose to fame for his groundbreaking surgeries at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Carson said Baltimore, like a cancer patient, cannot sweep its challenges under the rug.

Advertisement

He toured a high-rise building that’s home to seniors and individuals with disabilities. His visit was not welcomed by everyone.

A neighboring church demanded that Carson’s press conference be moved off their lot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'