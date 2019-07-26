Listen Live Sports

Hungary to hold nationwide municipal elections on Oct. 13

July 26, 2019 8:47 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s president says municipal elections will be held nationwide on Oct. 13.

President Janos Ader urged citizens on Friday to vote in Hungary’s eighth elections for mayors and council members since the country’s return to democracy in 1990.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party is expected to continue its political dominance, but leading opposition parties planned to unite behind a single candidate in many cities, including the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Primary races held by opposition parties put Gergely Karacsony in the position to challenge Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos, an independent backed by Fidesz.

During the last municipal elections in 2014, Fidesz candidates won mayoral contests in 20 of Hungary’s 23 largest cities and in 17 of Budapest’s 23 districts.

