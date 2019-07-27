Listen Live Sports

Hungary’s Orban critical of EU leaders on migration, economy

July 27, 2019 6:12 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says the European Union has made “grave mistakes” in the past five years regarding immigration and the economy.

Speaking Saturday in at a Hungarian cultural festival in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the EU’s executive Commission needs to allow a council of EU interior ministers to decide migration issues.

Orban also said it was time to return to the ideal of a “competitive European economy.” Orban says “we need jobs and to implement tax cuts everywhere.”

He also said Hungary would likely need two more stimulus measures to protect its economy next year, such as tax cuts and investment incentives, because of slowing economic growth in Western European countries, Hungary’s main trading partners.

