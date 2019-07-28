Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian police say they killed a top militant in Kashmir

July 28, 2019 6:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A top commander of a Pakistan-based militant group was killed Sunday during an operation in the southern part of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the region’s police chief said.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said that Munna Bihari, a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, was killed with a local associate after a nightlong operation in Shopian town.

Singh said the commander was known for bomb-making and a series of civilian killings and attacks on the military in the area.

Jaish-e-Mohammad was blamed for a February car bombing on a paramilitary convoy that killed 40 Indian soldiers in the deadliest attack on Indian troops in recent history. The attack brought archrival nuclear nations India and Pakistan close to another war.

Advertisement

Jaish-e-Mohammad is outlawed in Pakistan but is thought to operate from safe havens in that country.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two wars over the territory.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established