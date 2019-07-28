Indian police say they killed a top militant in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A top commander of a Pakistan-based militant group was killed Sunday during an operation in the southern part of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the region’s police chief said.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said that Munna Bihari, a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, was killed with a local associate after a nightlong operation in Shopian town.

Singh said the commander was known for bomb-making and a series of civilian killings and attacks on the military in the area.

Jaish-e-Mohammad was blamed for a February car bombing on a paramilitary convoy that killed 40 Indian soldiers in the deadliest attack on Indian troops in recent history. The attack brought archrival nuclear nations India and Pakistan close to another war.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is outlawed in Pakistan but is thought to operate from safe havens in that country.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two wars over the territory.

