The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Indiana attorney general’s lawyers deride groping claims

July 17, 2019 12:27 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Indiana’s attorney general argue that allegations he drunkenly groped four women during a party don’t meet the legal standard of a misuse of power.

Court documents filed on Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s behalf call for the women’s federal lawsuit against him to be thrown out by a judge.

Hill is accused of touching the backs or backsides of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar. The women allege sexual harassment and defamation by Hill.

Hill’s lawyers, though, wrote that “the alleged conduct is no different than that which might occur in bars anywhere.”

The attorney general’s office argues the lawsuit’s claims against the state should be dismissed, in part, because the women work for the legislative branch and Hill isn’t their employer.

