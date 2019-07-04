Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

India’s economy likely to grow 7%, government says

July 4, 2019 5:26 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government said Thursday the economy is expected to grow at 7% in 2019-20, up from a five-year low of 6.8% in the past year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the economic report in Parliament a day before unveiling the annual federal budget after her Hindu nationalist party’s massive victory in April-May national elections. India’s financial year runs April-March.

Economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering. Declining industrial output and automobile sales also raised fears of a deeper slowdown.

Despite recent headwinds, India is the world’s sixth largest and the fastest growing major developing economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing strong pressure to keep growth robust and create jobs for India’s 1.3 billion people.

Advertisement

The ministry attributed the slowdown to national elections and said higher economic growth is likely, with oil prices expected to decline in coming months.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

“The expansion in the economy will be driven by investment and consumption, with political stability auguring well for the growth prospects,” it said.

Investment rate, which has been declining since 2012, seems to have bottomed out and is expected to pick up in consumer demand and bank lending, it said.

But for India to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, more than double the current size, it needs to grow at an annual rate of 8%, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian told reporters.

“The political stability in the country should push the animal spirits of the economy, while the higher capacity utilization and an uptick in business expectations should increase investment activity in 2019-20,” he said.

The report said that India’s foreign exchange reserves continue to be comfortably placed in excess of $400 billion.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.