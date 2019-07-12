Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Indonesia leader meets defeated rival after divisive poll

July 12, 2019 11:56 pm
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president and his defeated election rival met for the first time since the divisive April poll, signaling a calming of political tensions in the world’s third-largest democracy.

In a choreographed spectacle Saturday, President Joko Widodo and former special forces general Prabowo Subianto met at a new subway station in the capital Jakarta and rode together on the train.

Subianto had refused to accept the election result. He alleged massive and systematic fraud, but his legal challenge was rejected by the country’s top court last month, reflecting its weak evidence.

Nine people died in riots in Jakarta in May after official results were released, showing Widodo had won 55.5% of the vote.

