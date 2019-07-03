Internal probe clears Arkansas cops in dealership shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police department’s internal investigation has cleared two officers who fatally shot a man allegedly trying to steal a pickup truck from a car dealership.

Jacksonville police Chief John Franklin said at a news conference Tuesday that Officers Logan Kulesa and Shawn Jones were justified in shooting 22-year-old Tramon Savage in June.

Video shows Kulesa and Jones yelling at Savage to get out of the truck, but he drives toward open bay doors and Kulesa.

The officers were on opposite sides of the truck when they shot Savage.

Advertisement

Franklin said the officers couldn’t see each other and feared for each other’s safety. He also said they couldn’t see well into the vehicle because the windows were tinted. No weapon was found.

Savage was black; both officers are white.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.