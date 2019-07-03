Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Internal probe clears Arkansas cops in dealership shooting

July 3, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police department’s internal investigation has cleared two officers who fatally shot a man allegedly trying to steal a pickup truck from a car dealership.

Jacksonville police Chief John Franklin said at a news conference Tuesday that Officers Logan Kulesa and Shawn Jones were justified in shooting 22-year-old Tramon Savage in June.

Video shows Kulesa and Jones yelling at Savage to get out of the truck, but he drives toward open bay doors and Kulesa.

The officers were on opposite sides of the truck when they shot Savage.

Advertisement

Franklin said the officers couldn’t see each other and feared for each other’s safety. He also said they couldn’t see well into the vehicle because the windows were tinted. No weapon was found.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Savage was black; both officers are white.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.