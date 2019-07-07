Listen Live Sports

Jordanian PM: Economic plan no substitute for Mideast peace

July 7, 2019 10:40 am
 
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s prime minister says an economic deal cannot be a substitute for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, echoing concerns by critics of the U.S. peace summit in Bahrain last month.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said Sunday that the “road to peace is clear” and must be based upon the creation of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

He says that “there is no compromise or project or deal that will divert us from these priorities.”

His remarks came during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh.

In Bahrain, the U.S. promoted its plan calling for $50 billion of investment in Palestinian areas and neighboring Arab countries. The Palestinians accuse the U.S. of trying to buy off their national aspirations.

