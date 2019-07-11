Listen Live Sports

Judge toughens order against American Airlines mechanics

July 11, 2019 10:54 am
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge is threatening American Airlines mechanics with fines and other punishment if they carry out what American claims is an illegal work slowdown that’s causing flight cancelations.

The airline says mechanics are trying to gain leverage in contract talks. Their unions deny wrongdoing.

District Court Judge John McBryde granted American’s request to increase restrictions that he placed on the workers and their unions last month.

American says an unusual number of planes are idled because mechanics are refusing overtime and travel assignments that they previously accepted, and failing to finish repairs on time.

Late Wednesday, McBryde issued an order directing leaders of the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers to meet with overnight-shift workers and tell them to resume normal work practices.

