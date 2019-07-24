Kentucky governor signs pension bill as special session ends

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has signed into law a pension bill to relieve regional universities and community social services agencies from crushing retirement costs.

The signing ceremony Wednesday came a couple of hours after the bill won final passage in the state Senate. Gov. Matt Bevin was joined by lawmakers and stakeholder groups at the signing.

The Republican governor called lawmakers into a special session Friday to take up his pension proposal. Bevin’s plan narrowly passed the GOP-led House on Monday and won overwhelming support in the Republican-dominated Senate.

The House and Senate officially concluded the session after the measure was signed into law.

Pension issues have cast a long shadow over the Bevin’s tenure, as he and lawmakers have struggled to shore up one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems.

