Kosovo prime minister who resigned heads to war crimes court

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The recently resigned prime minister of Kosovo has left for The Hague to be questioned by a court investigating alleged crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovo’s 1998-99 war.

Ramush Haradinaj resigned as prime minister a week ago so as “not to be questioned as the country’s leader” by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

He and his Cabinet plan to keep running the country in a caretaker capacity until an early election is held to choose a new prime minister.

Haradinaj departed Pristina International Airport on Tuesday to go to the Netherlands.

During the Kosovo War, he was a top commander for the separatist Kosovo Liberation Army. A former parliamentary speaker, a presidential adviser and other former KLA commanders also are expected to be questioned this week by the special tribunal.

