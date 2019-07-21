Listen Live Sports

Kushner to head to Mideast to push Palestinian economic plan

July 21, 2019 2:27 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is returning to the Mideast at month’s end to promote the administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians that they’ve rejected because it ignores their political demands.

Kushner outlined the plan’s ambitious investment and development goals at a Bahrain conference last month. It relies heavily on private sector investment in the West Bank, Gaza as well as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

The plan acknowledges its success depends on completing a long-elusive Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

Trump has cut aid and political support to the Palestinians. Critics say that shows his administration’s pro-Israel bias. The U.S. has also refused to endorse a two-state solution that’s long been seen as the only viable path to peace.

Kushner’s itinerary is being worked out.

