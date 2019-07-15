Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Latest: Oklahoma prosecutor calls drugmaker opioid ‘kingpin’

July 15, 2019 10:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on Oklahoma’s lawsuit against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries over the opioid crisis (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has described consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson as the “kingpin” company that helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis during closing arguments in the state’s case against the drugmaker.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday before Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, who is expected to issue his ruling at a later date.

Advertisement

Oklahoma’s is the first state case to proceed to trial and could help shape negotiations in roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state and local governments that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Oklahoma claims the company based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, aggressively marketed opioids in the state in a way that overstated their effectiveness to treat chronic pain and understated the addiction risks.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say the company acted responsibly.

___

8 a.m.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin in Oklahoma’s case against Johnson & Johnson alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

Each side will have about two hours Monday to make their cases to Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, who is expected to issue his ruling at a later date.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Oklahoma’s is the first state case to proceed to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

Oklahoma claims the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company aggressively marketed opioids in the state in a way that overstated their effectiveness to treat chronic pain and understated the addiction risks.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say the company acted responsibly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.