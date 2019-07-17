Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Legislation would force disclosures about terror watchlist

July 17, 2019 9:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar has submitted legislation that would force President Donald Trump’s administration to disclose details about how it shares the FBI’s watchlist of more than 1 million known or suspected terrorists with foreign countries.

The legislation from Omar comes in a proposed amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act. It would require a report within 180 days detailing which foreign countries get access to the database and how such decisions are made.

The watchlist has been subject to multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. Critics say the list is mismanaged and innocent Muslims end up on it with no recourse for clearing their names.

Omar has expressed concerns that countries with poor human-rights records such as Saudi Arabia and China receive the list and submit names for inclusion.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.