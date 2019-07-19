Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lobbyist: Venezuela’s Falcón not seeking presidency

July 19, 2019 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian lobbying firm hired by a Venezuelan political party has filed amended paperwork showing that opposition leader Henri Falcón will not make a new presidential run.

Falcón’s adviser Francisco Rodríguez previously told The Associated Press that a reference to his client’s presidential aspirations “was inadvertently included in a regulatory filing due to a clerical error.”

A new document was filed with the Department of Justice on Thursday.

Montreal-based Dickens & Madson president Ari Ben-Menashe said the firm will get paid $200,000 “to lobby the executive and/or legislative branches of the government of the United States and its agencies to support the efforts of the political party Progressive Advance.”

Advertisement

Falcón broke with Venezuela’s opposition to run against President Nicolás Maduro in 2018.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.