Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man connected to ex-St. Louis County leader to plead guilty

July 15, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A businessman accused of bribery as part of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play scheme is set to plead guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis announced the guilty plea hearing Tuesday for John Rallo. Rallo’s attorney, John Rogers, confirmed Rallo will plead guilty but declined further comment.

Rallo was indicted for bribery days after Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty on May 3 to federal charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. The indictment cited businesses operated by Rallo.

Stenger’s former chief of staff and the woman he appointed to head the county’s economic development partnership also have pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.