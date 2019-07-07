Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Car break-in suspect shot by officer in NYC hospitalized

July 7, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man caught breaking into a car in the Bronx was shot by an arresting officer and has been hospitalized.

New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan says two officers questioned a man who had broken the rear window of a BMW shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

During the arrest, Monahan says an officer’s body camera captures the suspect saying “I have a gun, die.” Monahan says one of the officers shot the man in his torso and hip when the suspect aimed his gun at the officer’s chest.

A loaded 9 mm Ruger was recovered.

Advertisement

Police say the man, who wasn’t identified, was in stable condition undergoing surgery at Lincoln Hospital.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.