Man found dead after kidnappers demanded pot from his family

July 3, 2019 3:38 pm
 
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The grandson of a New Jersey city councilman has been found dead shortly after a photo showing him blindfolded and bound was sent to his family by someone demanding 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana.

Officials say the body of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III was found in a Camden home late Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had been asphyxiated.

The discovery came a few hours after 32-year-old Brandon Beverly was charged with kidnapping counts. Officials upgraded the charges Wednesday to first-degree murder. No attorney information is available.

Jenkins was last seen Sunday night. Police say his disappearance was a “plot to entrap and abduct” him. Bill Townsend, of the prosecutor’s office, says the two men “weren’t strangers” but wouldn’t elaborate.

Jenkins’ grandfather is Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr.

