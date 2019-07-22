Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Man sentenced to life in prison in housemate’s fiery death

July 22, 2019 1:06 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who admitted in a letter to a white supremacist organization that he fatally set his housemate on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Daily News Journal reports 53-year-old John Daniel Carothers pleaded guilty to murder Monday in Murfreesboro.

Carothers was accused of pouring lighter fluid on 40-year-old Robert Miller and setting him ablaze while he slept in March 2018. The two were housemates at a Veterans’ Affairs assisted living home for people with intellectual disabilities. Miller later died at a hospital.

In September , jail workers intercepted a letter addressed to the American Institute of Theology in which Carothers admitted to the killing.

On Monday in court, Carothers said he was off his medicine and sorry for what happened. He will be eligible for parole.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

